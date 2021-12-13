U of I Police investigating armed robbery on campus

Update at 7:50 p.m. on 12/13/21 – The UIPD has developed a suspect in the robbery. Officers believe the area is safe but are advising people to continue to use caution.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – University of Illinois Police are investigating after an armed robbery took place on campus Monday evening.

According to an Illini-Alert, a robbery with a gun took place just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Sixth and Daniel Streets. People were advised to use caution and avoid the area.

This is a developing story.