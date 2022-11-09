URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police Department is joining the Coffee With a Cop trend.

Coffee With a Cop events give community members a chance to sit down with the police officers that serve them for conversation over a cup of coffee. The UIPD will give people that chance on Thursday.

From 8 to 10 a.m., officers will be at the Illini Union Starbucks to meet and mingle with the community. There will be no agenda and no speeches; it’s an opportunity to ask questions, share concerns and get to know the officers.