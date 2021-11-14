U of I Police arrest armed suspect near campus

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The University of Illinois Police Department arrested an armed man Saturday night a few blocks away from campus.

In a press release, the UIPD said that around 9:52 p.m., one of its officers heard over his radio that an officer in a neighboring jurisdiction heard gunshots about a mile north of campus. The officer strategically parked his car between the reported location and campus to intercept any vehicles that might have left that location and heading toward campus.

A few minutes later, the officer saw a car driving away from the reported location at high speed. The car drove through a red light and did not signal at least two turns. The officer stopped the car on East White Street for the traffic violations.

When the car stopped, 20-year-old Richard Frazier of Champaign got out of the car and ran away. The officer chased Frazier for two blocks to East Springfield Avenue and caught up to him there. Believing Frazier had just fled from a shooting and may have been armed, the officer stopped Frazier at gunpoint and arrested him.

Frazier threw a gun and an extended magazine to the side as he complied with the officer’s commands. Police found two more loaded magazines and a small amount of marijuana in a fanny pack Frazier was carrying.

Frazier was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, resisting a police officer and illegal possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.