U of I Police: another person arrested with gun, extended magazine

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – For the third consecutive weekend, University of Illinois police officers arrested a man armed with a loaded gun and extended magazine on or near campus.

The latest arrest happened early Sunday morning near Goodwin and Oregon Avenues. Officers pulled a car over for not having a front license plate. They learned the car belonged to 35-year-old Keandre Delaney of Champaign, who was wanted for failure to appear in court related to a charge of resisting a police officer.

An officer recognized Delaney as the person sitting in the front passenger seat.

After Delaney was detained, a search of the car revealed a loaded gun with an extended magazine, both of which contained a total of 29 bullets. Police also found an unsealed bag containing six grams of marijuana.

Delaney was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and was taken to the Champaign County Jail. The driver of Delaney’s car was released with a verbal warning.

Delaney’s arrest comes a week after another man, Dazhan Moore, was arrested by the UIPD. Moore was also carrying a loaded gun with an extended magazine and marijuana. So was Richard Frazier, who the UIPD arrested a week before Moore.