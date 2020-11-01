U. of I. PD issues community safety notice after shots fired near campus

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Police Department (UIPD) is asking students to take safety precautions following a shots fired incident early Sunday morning in Champaign.
The safety notice says officers responded after several shots were fired just after midnight Sunday near Second and Green streets in Champaign.
Police from multiple agencies responded, including the UIPD and the Champaign Police Department, the notice continued.
“Within four minutes, officers had the area under control, and two people were arrested,” UIPD said.
No one was hurt, and nobody involved was affiliated with the U. of I.
UIPD explains it did not issue an Illini-Alert because it was resolved so quickly.
“We use Illini-Alert emergency notifications only for incidents which present an immediate risk to campus, and that immediate risk ended when the incident was resolved,” the notice said. “We reserve other means of communication, like this message, for incidents where follow-up information is warranted but no immediate action is necessary on your part.”
UIPD provided the following safety measures for students to follow:
- Stay together. Do not walk alone at night. Travel in groups and in well-lit areas. Call 217-333-1216 for a SafeWalks escort if you need one.
- Be alert. Maintaining awareness of your surroundings is critical, especially when traveling at night. Wearing headphones or looking at your phone diminishes your ability to respond to your surroundings. Walk with purpose, and stay attentive.
- Trust your instincts. If it doesn’t feel right, it probably isn’t. Call the police if something looks odd — we’re happy to assist, and even the smallest bit of information could prevent another crime.
- Watch out for each other. Call 911 immediately if you or someone else is in danger. The University encourages students to take appropriate action to protect others’ safety by reducing students’ fear of legal or disciplinary consequences to the victim or themselves. For more information, please review the Medical Amnesty and Good Samaritan procedures.
- If you choose to consume alcohol, please be responsible. Remember your ability to respond is diminished by overconsumption of alcohol.