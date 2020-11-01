U. of I. PD issues community safety notice after shots fired near campus

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Police Department (UIPD) is asking students to take safety precautions following a shots fired incident early Sunday morning in Champaign.

The safety notice says officers responded after several shots were fired just after midnight Sunday near Second and Green streets in Champaign.

Police from multiple agencies responded, including the UIPD and the Champaign Police Department, the notice continued.

“Within four minutes, officers had the area under control, and two people were arrested,” UIPD said.

No one was hurt, and nobody involved was affiliated with the U. of I.

UIPD explains it did not issue an Illini-Alert because it was resolved so quickly.

“We use Illini-Alert emergency notifications only for incidents which present an immediate risk to campus, and that immediate risk ended when the incident was resolved,” the notice said. “We reserve other means of communication, like this message, for incidents where follow-up information is warranted but no immediate action is necessary on your part.”

UIPD provided the following safety measures for students to follow: