URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Nearly 700 people came out to the Krannert Center at the University of Illinois campus on Saturday to buy old theater costumes and props.

The costuming director said they had over 6,000 hangers of clothing that are now empty. Customers could buy a garbage bag for $10 dollars and take as much stuff as they could fit into it. The goal of the closet clean-out is to make space for new items and to raise money for future projects.

“All of the money we raised from this sale is going to go back to the costume shop,” Richard Gregg said. “We’re going to put that into new costumes for new, up and coming productions.”

Hundreds of pieces were up for sale, many of which were unique, hand-made items. Gregg said the Krannert Center hopes to have another costume and prop sale within the next two years. The last costume and prop sale took place in 2018.