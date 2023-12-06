URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois joined a group of big names in the artificial intelligence community.

Grainger engineering professors said they’re part of the AI Alliance. Other members include IBM, Meta and NASA.

Computer Science Professor Paris Smaragdis said the goal is to create a platform where people can work together, shaping a future for artificial intelligence that is ethical, useful and safe.

“I think the goal is to have a forum where people can openly talk about those things and debate the pros and cons,” he said. “It’s not so much that we want to have the open equivalent to Chat GPT, right? That’s not our mission as a university.”

Smaragdis said the university’s relationship with IBM led to joining the alliance. The company has its own center at the U of I, and in 2021 gave $200 million to help pay for AI research.