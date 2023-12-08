URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Most students at the University of Illinois are heading back home for the holidays next week after finals. But what about the students who spend their holidays on campus?

University Housing said it will accommodate students staying on campus during break for an additional fee. Rooms at the Illinois Street and Pennsylvania Avenue Residence Halls will be available for rent beginning next Saturday through the end of break.

“If they choose to stay for any portion of the time, so making sure that they have safe housing where there’s staffing and people who can assist them in case of an emergency is really at the foundation,” said Mari Anne Curry, Housing Information Director. “And then collaborating across campus to make sure they have access to programs is the second layer of making sure that they’re connected and have access to the things they need over a break.”

The dining halls, however, will be closed during Christmas break.