U of I hosting Covid-19 briefing

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — U of I students have an opportunity to learn more about what awaits them this fall. Today, Chancellor Robert Jones will join campus experts to go over the framework of the COVID-19 pandemic in Illinois and on campus.

The discussion begins at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 6 and is a live-streamed event open to the public.

School officials say the speakers include Nigel Goldenfeld, a professor of physics, and Sergei Maslov, a professor of bioengineering and physics. Goldenfeld and Maslov are part of a team of scientists who have worked to create and analyze multiple COVID-19 pandemic models for the state of Illinois.

The conversation will address a variety of issues, including the importance of modeling, how the models are updated, how these models influence the design of the on-campus COVID-19 testing program, how the University’s testing program differs from other communities and campuses, and how the university is using these models for decision-making.

This moderated event is the eighth installment of the U. of I.’s COVID-19 Briefing Series.

For additional information, contact Robin Kaler, associate chancellor for public affairs: 217-333-5010 or at rkaler@illinois.edu

