CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The U of I Girl’s Astronomy Summer Camp is back.

Through this program high school students get the opportunity to learn all things space and stars. The 10th through 12th graders learn coding, research with an astrophysicist and participate in a night-time observation. Anyone could go to the camp, but the focus was really on teenager girls.

“It’s important to give girls the opportunity to really try their hand at some hands-on astronomy related activities and get to explore the field especially as these high school students are considering where they want to go to college and what they want to major in,” said Rachel Harrison, camp lead organizer.

Students had to write an essay about their interest in astronomy to get into the two-day camp.