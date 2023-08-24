CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Staying in the air conditioning is rule of the day for Thursday, but some new students at the University of Illinois don’t have that option.

Seven university residence halls, mostly home to freshmen, don’t have air conditioning in every single room, which is leaving underclassmen searching for comfort. One freshman said the worst aspect of the dorm heat is the rising humidity.

“Definitely the fact that there’s not many procedures you can do to stay cool,” Sean Castro said. “Like at max, you can get some fans going, drink a lot of water to stay hydrated, but outside of that, there’s no way to get rid of the humidity and there’s not much else you can do.”

Another student recalled a moment earlier this week when she almost fainted.

“I was already a little dizzy in my dorm room because it was really humid and hot in there, even though I had the three fans going,” Taylor Bullock said. “And then I got outside the dorm and started feeling really dizzy, really faint, so I sat down and I was like ‘Okay, if I were to stand up right now, I’d fall on the ground.'”

Other students said that they have fans in their rooms and they are trying to be in places where it’s cooler.