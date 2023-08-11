CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois’ athletic department is hosting a football fan event and movie night at Memorial Stadium this Saturday.

It’s the football team’s annual “FamILLy Night,” where fans can meet the team ahead of the season and enjoy a child-friendly movie on the stadium’s video board. The team will be signing autographs and the athletic department is providing the official 2023 team poster for the occasion.

The autographs will take place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the north endzone of Memorial Stadium. The movie will begin at 7, and as chosen by Fighting Illini fans, it will be The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

FamILLy Night will be free to attend and parking will be available in Lot 31, located west of Memorial Stadium. Fans will be allowed to bring food and nonalcoholic beverages into the stadium, but chairs will not be allowed on the field.