U. of I. Extension to offer Certified Food Protection Manager course

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Extension in Macon County will offer a state-mandated food safety class in November.

A two-day course will be held on Nov. 10 and Nov. 12 at the Extension office, 3351 N. President Howard Brown Blvd., Decatur. Participants must attend both classes. A certificate exam will follow Nov. 12 — a valid photo ID is required.

A press release says the Illinois Department of Public Health requires all establishments serving food to be supervised by a Certified Food Protection Manager during their hours of operation.

The course will be taught by Extension Nutrition and Wellness Educator Caitlin Mellendorf. It provides the minimum classroom work to prepare for the national certificate exam.

Topics include food-borne illnesses, safe food handling, cooking and storage, employee health and hygiene, facility safety and maintenance, and cleaning and sanitization. The certification must be renewed every five years.

The Extension office requires all participants to wear a mask, complete a symptom check, have their forehead temperature taken, and practice social distancing for the class.

Registration is required by Oct. 16. Click here to register. You can also call the office at 217-877-6042.

A course fee of $100 covers the cost of class materials and the exam, and retests are charged at $50.