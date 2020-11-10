U. of I. Extension announces virtual 4-H program: ‘Discover your superpower’

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — 4-H program organizers in Monticello are “calling all superheroes.”

The University of Illinois Extension of DeWitt County is offering a new virtual 4-H program. Children in kindergarten through second grade can discover their superpowers with 4-H in a fun, hands-on virtual event.

The six-session virtual Zoom event will start at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3. Further sessions are planned on Jan. 7, Feb. 4, March 4., April 1, and May 6.

Sessions are theme-based and offer educational activities in the fields of art, science, agriculture, and animals.

“We’re excited to offer this fun, hands-on learning targeted towards younger elementary,” says 4-H Extension Educator Jamie Boas. “Kids will get to know others and share what they’re doing.”

There is a $20 fee for this event that includes 4-H membership and all supplies for the six sessions. A link to the Zoom event will be emailed once registration is completed. Supply pick will be at all three Extension offices.

Deadline to register is November 30. Click here to register.

For more information, email Jamie Boas at kleissjm@illinois.edu or call 217-762-2191.