U of I expands recycling services

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — About 50,000 students are making their way back to the University of Illinois for classes starting next week and they will find new ways to get rid of their trash.

There are new collection containers that let people recycle while in campus buildings. Previously, buildings on the quad had bins that mixed trash and recycling together. They were later brought to the Waste Transfer Station to be sorted. Many times, crew had difficulty with that. Recycling would be contaminated and have to go to a landfill.

Now there is a waste bin, a paper bin, and a plastics bin. The containers are made from recycled materials themselves. U of I’s Facilities Executive Director Mohamed Attalla says he knows the students will be on board with the program.

“We work very closely with our researchers and our students in order to be able to maximize the output of this initiative,” says Attalla. “Our students in particular are very keen on sustainability. They’re preserving the planet, they’re a wide variety of student sustainability clubs who participate.”

He added that no extra money was needed from the university. The containers were purchased and installed using the existing facilities budget.

Right now these new bins are at ten buildings around the U of I quad. If they start to see things going in the right direction, Phase Two of the project could see them being installed throughout the entire campus.