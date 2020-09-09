U. of I. enrollment hits 52,000

URBANA-CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Enrollment at the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign (UIUC) for the 2020 school continues to rise — and exceed records from the previous year.

A press release from UIUC says enrollment for this year was 52,331. In 2019, it was 51,196.

Administrative officials attribute that to increased demand for the university’s online graduate programs.

“We are encouraged to see that an Illinois educational experience remains a priority for students and families, even in these unprecedented times,” said UIUC Chancellor Robert Jones . “Students recognize our institutional brand as one of the best in the world, and we have found innovative ways to provide a top-quality education during a global pandemic.”

The university also developed a saliva-based COVID-19 test and implemented safety measures for students, faculty, and staff — such as testing the undergraduate student body twice each week.

UIUC says it provided emergency grants to help several thousand students who faced financial challenges because of the pandemic.

“The strength of our enrollment is a testament to our planning and collaboration as a university,” said Kevin Pitts, the vice provost for undergraduate education. “We engaged faculty members and staff throughout the spring and summer to expand our educational opportunities and give students choices about how best to pursue their education while remaining safe.”

Graduate student enrollment saw an increase as well. Numbers for 2020 were 17,802, compared to 16,319 in 2019. UIUC says that’s because of online graduate programs, particularly those under the Coursera platform in the Gies College of Business and Grainger College of Engineering, adding that 42% of graduate students are in fully online programs.

Another 2,025 new graduate students chose to delay admission to a later term. Normally, that number is around 300.

Undergraduate enrollment for 2020 is 33,492, which is “a slight drop” from 33,850 in 2019. There are 576 fewer international undergraduate students — they didn’t return this semester because of the pandemic.

UIUC says this year’s enrollment also saw increases with Black and Latinx students in both undergrad and graduate programs.

2020’s freshman class saw 7,530 new students this semester — a number which met UIUC’s targets. In 2019, there were 7,665 freshman who enrolled.

This year, 277 undergraduate students elected to delay their admission to a later term — normally, that’s only 60.

“This year’s new freshmen have endured so much uncertainty regarding their college choice,” said Andy Borst, the director of undergraduate admissions. “We are pleased that so many students decided to enroll this year, and we will continue to work with the students who asked to delay admission so they can join us for a later term.”

About 75% of freshman are Illinois residents, who come from 85 for the state’s 102 counties. Other new freshman come from 46 of 50 U.S. states, with California representing the most out-of-state students new to campus.

Enrollment from China increased by 3.9%, with most new international freshman taking online classes or signing up for an in-country academic bridge program.