U. of I. employee resigns after posting anti-Muslim tweets

URBANA-CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A part-time employee who performed data entry at the University of Illinois has stepped down from his position after posting Islamaphobic tweets.

In a Wednesday statement, the U. of I. announced Larry Jacobsen has resigned.

“His words were hurtful and insulting, and we are sorry for the damage they have caused,” the statement says. “We appreciate all those who have spoken up. Please know the University hears your concerns, and we will continue working to foster a supportive environment for all members of our community.”

Thank you to everyone who has reached out. pic.twitter.com/edfUtFEhX1 — University of Illinois (@Illinois_Alma) November 11, 2020

In 2013, Jacobsen tweeted “I won’t tolerate Islam.”

Last month, he said on Twitter that terrorists would say ‘thank you’ to now-President Elect Joe Biden for hiring Muslims in his administration.

On Thursday, the U. of I. sent out a Massmail to students saying Jacobsen is no longer employed by the university.

“In a message expressing our values just two weeks ago, we said we are at our best when we engage in dialogue that encompasses the widest range of views and voices. We are free to dispute, debate, and challenge ideas and opinions as we choose. But the university stands against Islamaophobia, racism, and religious intolerance of any kind, and we recognize the lived experiences of everyone in our community. And we can always decide to place respect and tolerance above anger and resentment.” ‘Our Commitment to Respect and Inclusivity‘ – U. of I. Massmail

Several registered student organizations (RSO) issued statements condemning Jacobsen’s tweets.

The U. of I. Muslim Student Association posted the following statement that was cosigned by several RSOs.