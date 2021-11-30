U of I Dial-A-Carol set to return next week

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A long-running tradition at the University of Illinois is returning to phones next week.

From Dec. 9 to Dec. 15, University Housing will host its annual Dial-A-Carol, an on-demand Christmas caroling service performed by University Housing residents, faculty and staff originating from Snyder Hall.

Dial-A-Carol is University Housing’s longest tradition; 2021 is the 61st year it is happening.

People can call 217-332-1882 starting at 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 9 to request a carol. The hotline will be active for 24 hours a day until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 15.