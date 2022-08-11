CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Gas prices have been falling lately and drivers are feeling some of that relief. But on Thursday, some people who filled up their cars in Champaign County didn’t have to pay at all.

U of I Credit Union leaders traveled to different gas stations and offered to pay for drivers’ gas. Those drivers said it was a welcome surprise to get a free tank of gas.

Katie Simpson of the Credit Union said it’s a great feeling to simply give back to the community.

“We’re always looking for ways to do more good in the community and one of the ways we wanted to do that today was pay for peoples gas,” Simpson said. “With inflation and high gas prices, people have had the added stress of that and we wanted to alleviate that for some people today.”

People who missed out on the giveaway on Thursday have another chance on Friday in Vermilion County.