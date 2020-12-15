U. of I. conducts over 1 million COVID-19 tests

“The testing protocol developed by the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign directly detects the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 in saliva samples.” — Photo provided by the U. of I. News Bureau.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign announced Tuesday it has processed over 1 million saliva-based COVID-19 tests.

The U. of I. News Bureau says the testing program began over the summer and several other institutions are working on implementing its system.

“All students, faculty members, and staff who reside in the area are required to test at least once a week,” the U. of I. says. “Driven largely by the volume of testing at the U. of I., Champaign County accounts for nearly 10% of all testing conducted within the state since the beginning of the pandemic, and about 0.5% of all national testing.”

“This milestone is far more than an accumulation of lab results,” says Chancellor Robert Jones. “Every one of those million tests was a personal decision to protect friends, co-workers, and complete strangers.”

The U. of I. also developed the Safer Illinois app. It says the app helps support on-campus safety and testing protocols, and it’s been downloaded by more than 45,000 unique users.

The university says it collaborates closely with local governments, public health officials and businesses.

U. of I. COVID-testing data.