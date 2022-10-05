CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Illinois Athletics is continuing to push people to pack the stands this weekend, and the U of I Community Credit Union is helping make that happen.

On Wednesday, they announced they’re partnering with Athletics and offering a ticket deal. Fans can buy a four-pack of tickets for $109.

There are 5,000 seats available through the deal.

Chris Harlan, the Credit Union’s president and CEO, said he knows tickets can be expensive for families and he wanted to make it a little easier for fans to watch the game.

“There’s a lot of fans, so it’s a value for them to be able to go, be a part of the excitement,” Harlan said. “Really, when Illinois Athletics is doing well, the buzz in this community is just phenomenal. It’s great to be a part of, and we want to celebrate that.”

He said they work with U of I Athletics often, but haven’t sponsored a ticket deal before.

If you’re interested in the ticket package, you can purchase tickets through this link.