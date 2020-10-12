U. of I. College of Media receiving $7.5 million gift

URBANA-CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois College of Media is getting a new state-of-the-art broadcast studio — thanks to a generous donation by Rich and Leslie Frank, which also marks the largest financial contribution in the college’s history.

The funds will go towards establishing the Richard and Leslie Frank Center for Leadership and Innovation in Media.

“The opportunity this gift provides to our students who are pursuing careers in media is phenomenal,” said Illinois Chancellor Robert Jones. “The passion Rich has for his alma mater and his vast industry experience have combined perfectly with Leslie’s broadcast news experience to create a center that will become the perfect ecosystem for budding journalists and media professionals at Illinois.”

“Now more than ever there is a critical need for good, solid, objective journalism in this country,” said Rich and Leslie Frank. “We are encouraged our contribution will help create the highest level of learning for the next generation of journalists and that we are able to play a part in elevating the stature of the program at Illinois, making it a top destination for students and faculty.”

U. of I alum Rich Frank is a former president of Disney Studios, and Leslie Frank is an Emmy award-winning broadcast journalist. The two are now both vintners and hospitality leaders in Napa Valley, Calif.

A release said the two wanted to make an investment in the U. of I. that would have an impact for generations.

A portion of their donation will go towards building the new broadcast facility in the Richmond Studio. It will add two classrooms to Gregory Hall that will accommodate new technologies and offer space for media editing and production.

“The Richard and Leslie Frank Center will have a transformational impact on students and will define Illinois’ excellence in media fields from this point forward,” said Tracy Sulkin, dean of the College. “This gift is a game-changer for the College of Media,” she added. “The upgrades to instructional facilities and the programming provided will ensure that we continue to train innovative and ethical professionals who will lead the way in their chosen fields, attract and retain the very best faculty to the Department of Journalism, and enhance our opportunities to engage with the public on pressing issues.

“We cannot thank the Franks enough for their generosity and commitment to shaping future generations of journalists and media professionals.”