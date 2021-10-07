U of I college hosts Hispanic heritage block party

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois hosted a block party on Wednesday night to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

The block party was the college’s second annual celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. The college’s Access and Multicultural Engagement Office organized the event, which was held outside the Business Instructional Facility. Attendees got to enjoy Latin dance workshops, Latin jazz music and food from local Hispanic-owned food truck vendors.

“I think it’s important for us to understand the culture of our students, of our staff, of our campus,” said Jewell White, Assistant Dean of the Access and Multicultural Engagement Office. “I think we have a lot of diversity here, and it’s really an opportunity to appreciate the diversity that campus draws and brings.”

Even though there was a little rain during the event, White said there was a lot of great energy at the block party.