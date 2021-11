CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICA) — University of Illinois at Urbana – Champaign just announced that an iconic campus facility is coming down.

According to U of I officials, the Old Feed Mill on St. Mary’s Road is scheduled to begin demolition at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officials said there is a replacement of this building. The New Feed Technology Center is up and running, which is said to provide hands-on educational opportunities for animal science students.