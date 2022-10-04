Update at 12:54 p.m. on 10/4/2022

All tickets available were given away in only a matter of minutes. Hundreds of students were observed lined up and waiting for the giveaway to begin immediately before it started.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois athletic department announced on Tuesday a flash giveaway of student tickets for Saturday night’s game against Iowa.

The giveaway will take place at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday at two locations on campus: the Alma Mater statue at Green and Daniel Streets and the Dick Butkus statue outside the Henry Dale and Betty Smith Football Center at 1501 Fourth Street. There will be 1,000 tickets available and will be given away on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The athletic department said the giveaway was made possible by a group of donors purchasing the tickets for students to have. It’s part of a larger marketing effort to fill the stadium after the Illini football team defeated Wisconsin on the road last Saturday.

With the win against Wisconsin, Illinois is 4-1 overall, 1-1 in conference play and in a six-way tie for first place in the Big Ten West division. They are also two wins away from becoming bowl-eligible.