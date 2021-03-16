U. of I. announces plans to expand in-person instruction for fall semester

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The University of Illinois System has announced it will be offering more in-person classes for the Fall 2021 semester.

A press says its universities already serve as a model for both safety and hybrid learning through a COVID-19 testing protocol that kept positivity rates in check on campus.

President Tim Killeen says their plans restore in-person learning for most classes and labs next fall in Urbana-Champaign, Chicago and Springfield.

Additionally, their approach is based on the success of the covidSHIELD testing and increasing vaccination efforts in Illinois and across the country, the president says.

The release says special hybrid and online provisions will be set for large lecture-style courses, based on public health guidance.

“Barring a marked change in the pandemic’s current trajectory, we intend to welcome students back to a more traditional, more personal campus experience next fall,” Killeen says.

“I am proud that the U. of I. community played a key role in making it happen — from our brilliant researchers in Urbana-Champaign who created covidSHIELD to our dedicated healthcare team in Chicago that hosted trials for vaccines to Springfield faculty who shared their leading-edge expertise in hybrid learning.”

The U. of I. developed a breakthrough saliva-based testing method, the release says, which allowed a mixture of in-person and online classes in the 2020-2021 academic year.

The university says positivity rates have been kept under 1% recently in Urbana-Champaign, where the covidSHIELD test was developed.

The U. of I. adds that the testing method has been shared with other 40 universities, schools, businesses, and government agencies. It also expects that number to grow, as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved emergency use authorization for the test.