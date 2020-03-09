U-Haul trucks targeted for theft

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating a theft. It happened between 8 pm, Friday, February 28 and 6 am, Saturday, February 29.

Three catalytic converters were stolen from U-Haul trucks in the business’ parking lot in the 300-block of East University, Champaign. The total loss is estimated at $3,600.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you. Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

Calls are routed to a third-party national call center which receives your information, completes a tips information form then passes it to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

