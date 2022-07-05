CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) Two years ago Todd Ledbetter, 56 homeless man of Champaign was found battered, robbed, and left for dead.

Ledbetter was sleeping on a bench in N State St which had become his home. Friends stated during the anniversary of his death last year that he would have given the thieves and ultimately murderers money.

According to witnesses three people beat Ledbetter to death and then proceeded to rob him.

CU at Home knew Ledbetter well. CU at Home is a nonprofit that houses homeless men and provides resources.

Champaign States Attorney was contacted with no response if there are any leads to this grisly death that haunts the homeless community. The Champaign police department states unfortunately still no leads. The lead investigating officer is Amy Petrilli. CPD says if anyone has any information contact 217-351-4545.