Child, teen, woman seriously hurt in head-on crash

CLAY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police say a 7-year-old girl is among several who were hospitalized after two cars collided Sunday afternoon in rural Clay County.

A press release from ISP says troopers responded to the reported crash at 2:51 p.m. Monday. It happened on US Route 45 at Finch Lane, which is about 19 miles south of Effingham.

Eighteen-year-old Kloey Caldwell, of Edgewood, was driving a gray 2000 Pontiac south on US 45, and 43-year-old Charity Beachy, of Flora, was driving north on the same road.

The report said while going through a curve in the road, Caldwell’s car left the southbound lane of traffic and crossed the center line, hitting Beachy’s car head-on.

The two drivers were airlifted to an area hospital with serious injuries. A 7-year-old Flora girl, who was inside Beachy’s car, was also airlifted with serious injuries.

No further information was available Monday. The release added charges were pending further investigation.