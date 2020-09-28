Child, teen, woman seriously hurt in head-on crash

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

CLAY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police say a 7-year-old girl is among several who were hospitalized after two cars collided Sunday afternoon in rural Clay County.

A press release from ISP says troopers responded to the reported crash at 2:51 p.m. Monday. It happened on US Route 45 at Finch Lane, which is about 19 miles south of Effingham.

Eighteen-year-old Kloey Caldwell, of Edgewood, was driving a gray 2000 Pontiac south on US 45, and 43-year-old Charity Beachy, of Flora, was driving north on the same road.

The report said while going through a curve in the road, Caldwell’s car left the southbound lane of traffic and crossed the center line, hitting Beachy’s car head-on.

The two drivers were airlifted to an area hospital with serious injuries. A 7-year-old Flora girl, who was inside Beachy’s car, was also airlifted with serious injuries.

No further information was available Monday. The release added charges were pending further investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020