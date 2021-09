DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Interstate 57 between Arcola and Mattoon is partially shut down after a crash between a car and a semi. It happened at mile marker 197, a few miles south of Arcola.

Illinois State Police said the semi caught fire, and crews were called to put it out. They said there were non-life threatening injuries.

Southbound is being rerouted at Arcola. One lane going northbound is open. Drivers are asked to use caution in the area, and to use a different route if possible.