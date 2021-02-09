Two toddlers, three adults seriously hurt in head-on crash with semi-truck

SAILOR SPRINGS, Ill. (WCIA) — Troopers with Illinois State Police say two toddlers and three adults are in critical condition after a crash Monday in Sailor Springs, Clay County.

A press release says it happened at 5:35 p.m. on Dieterich Blacktop near East Park Street.

Troopers say a maroon 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe was driving south on Dieterich Blacktop when it lost control in the snow and went into the northbound lane.

It then hit a white 2019 International semi-truck head-on.

The Tahoe was carrying five passengers, troopers say. All are from Evansville, Ind., and were left with life-threatening injuries after the crash, per the release.

Police say a 3-year-old girl and 25-year-old Corallia Ramirez were thrown from the Tahoe during the crash.

A 4-year-old boy was also hurt, troopers say.

Police identified the driver of the Tahoe as 42-year-old Dani Escobar. He was ticketed for failure to slow down to avoid an accident, no valid driver’s license, and improper lane usage.

Troopers identified a fifth passenger in his car as 41-year-old Roxanne Rivera.

The driver of the semi-truck was named by police as Ricky Burton, 56, of Salem. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.