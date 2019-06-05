Two suspects arrested for armed robbery Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) -- Two suspects arrested for armed robbery Monday night.

It happened at the Casey’s Gas Station in the 800 block of E. Voorhees St.

Police say officers who were checking the surrounding area noticed the vehicle leaving the area.

The people inside matched the description of the robbery suspects.

Police say they found Courtland Rowell and Elizabeth Roberson with the stolen money and the gun used in the robbery.

Both were arrested and are awaiting their court appearance on charges of armed robbery, aggravated UUW, and possession of a stolen firearm.

Danville Police are also looking into whether or not Rowell and Roberson may have also been responsible for the armed robbery to the Casey’s Gas Station in the 2100 block of E. Main St. on the previous night.

Anyone who has information regarding this crime is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS