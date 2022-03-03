RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA)– Twice in two days Central Illinois students brought guns into school.

A 16-year-old student was arrested at Rantoul Township High School Thursday morning, and a Springfield Southeast High School student was taken into custody almost exactly 24 hours prior.

The responses from the school districts and law enforcement were different. Southeast High School went into a hard lockdown after a gun fell from a student’s bag Wednesday, according to district officials.

On the flip side, Rantoul’s school administration decided against a lockdown after receiving a report of a student who possibly had a gun. Officials wouldn’t say where the report originated but it sparked an early morning chain reaction at the high school Thursday, including a call for backup officers.

“We had a report that was made to one of our administrators, who then contacted me, and so we immediately contacted our school resource officer,” Rantoul Superintendent Scott Amerio narrated.

“Once the officers arrived, then we went in and removed the student from the location he was at.”

That’s when police confirmed there was a loaded handgun, found in a 16-year-old’s coat pocket.

Amerio said the school has gotten similar reports before, but he couldn’t recall another incident where a gun was found in his 25-year career.

The situation was handled by police and administrators behind the scenes and the school never went on lockdown.

“It was safer for us to get control of him, rather than go on lockdown, alert him that maybe something’s going on, and then maybe have him react in a way that could’ve been really bad,” Amerio explained, adding it was a tough call, “and that’s why we do a lot of training.”

That decision was ultimately made alongside police.

“If the police department says, ‘No, you immediately need to go on lockdown,’ then that’s what we’re doing,” Amerio added.

“Within under 10 minutes, it was addressed by the school resource officer,” Rantoul Deputy Chief Justin Bouse said, calling a lockdown “unnecessary in this case.

Over in Springfield, students at Southeast High School were greeted by bag checks and handheld metal detectors before school Thursday, a day after the incident there. A district representative told WCIA making some type of metal detectors permanent is an ongoing discussion among the school board.

In Rantoul, no changes in security plans are planned at the high school for Friday, but a security committee was formed a couple of months back, according to the superintendent.

“That discussion of metal detectors has come up in there and we haven’t made a final decision on that yet,” Amerio said.

Other measures, including updating security cameras and lighting outside of the building are also on the table.

The superintendent didn’t have a timeline yet for when a decision would be made.

The Springfield school board is set to discuss security measures again next week and a vote to bring in a more permanent weapons detection system in both of the city’s high schools is slated for March 21.

Students at both Champaign high schools have been walking through metal detectors since January. They were also installed in Urbana High School last month, and Danville High School students are now required to use clear backpacks and are met with handheld metal detectors on randomized days.