GALESBURG, Ill. (WCIA) — A baby born early on January 1, 2020, shares a special connection with his big sister, who shares the same birthday.

Kevin Augustus Nickel was born at 3:12 a.m. He weighs 6 lbs., 11 oz.

His sister, Kya, was the New Year’s baby 10 years ago.

Happy birthday to Kya and welcome to the world, Kevin!