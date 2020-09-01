Two shootings in less than 24 hours on city’s east side

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)- Four people were hurt after two shootings over the span of two days in Decatur. One was Sunday night, and the other was yesterday evening; both happened near south Webster street. A man and a woman were sent to the hospital from the shooting on East Clay street, and just 19 hours later, another shooting happened on south Webster and Cleveland. Two people were hurt, but their conditions have not been released. Barbara Holder has lived in the area for 50 years, and she says it’s getting worse. “Nothing has ever been like this on this street since I’ve been here, this was my home, but I rented it out now, and I’m living on the other block, and I’ve never seen anything like this,” said Holder.

This leaves the question of how the city will combat the violence. City council member David Horn says combating the violence starts with funding for first responders. “I’m sad for this city as a whole, and we need highly trained skilled individuals to respond to these crimes and other crimes that we’re experiencing in the city.” Monday, the city decided they will not cut any budgets for the city’s fire and police department, and they say it’s because of the increased violence. In 2020 there has been a significant increase in the number of shootings in Decatur. Through the month of July there has been over a doubling number of shootings compared to last year”, said Horn. Decatur has also seen several shootings this past month. Since August 17th, there have been nine shootings where people were either hurt or killed. Ten were hurt, and two died.