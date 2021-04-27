Two riders seriously hurt in motorcycle crash

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Troopers say a motorcycle carrying two people crashed Monday in Lawrence County and left both riders seriously injured.

It happened around 7 p.m. on County Roads 250 East and 800 North, which is about 3 miles south Sumner.

Police say Russell D. Tomblison, 56, of Noble, was driving the motorcycle and 54-year-old Teresa L. Redman, of Olney, was his passenger.

Troopers say Tomblison lost control of his black 1996 Harley Davidson on loose dirt and then rolled the motorcycle into the left ditch. Both riders were thrown from the Harley.

State police say they were airlifted to a regional hospital for treatment.

Additionally, Tomblison was cited for improper lane usage.