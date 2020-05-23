Two people hurt in crash

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were hurt in a crash late Saturday morning.

Illinois State Police said the crash happened just before 11:50 a.m. near County Road 1400th Avenue and 2300th Street.

Investigators said a Gray Saturn was traveling eastbound approaching that intersection, and did not stop at a stop sign, hitting a truck. The 16-year-old driver of the Saturn was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while her 19-year-old passenger was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the truck was not hospitalized.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

