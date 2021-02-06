Two people hurt in car crash

NEOGA, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were hurt Friday night after two cars crashed on Illinois Route 121.

The crash happened around 9:55 p.m. after police say a Chevrolet pickup ran through an intersection without stopping and a Nissan Rouge hit the pickup in the passenger side door.

Illinois State Police said the two people in the Nisan Rouge, a man and woman in their 50s from Greenup, were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver and passenger of the pickup refused medical treatment at the scene. The driver of the pickup, 18-year-old Jason Slifer, was given a ticket for failing to slow down to avoid a crash.