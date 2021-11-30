Two months later, few answers are available about the shooting death of a 17-year-old

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Months after a 17-year-old was shot and killed in broad daylight, there are few answers about what happened.

Exactly two months ago (Sept. 30) Jonathan McPhearson was sitting on a curb alongside Kirby Avenue, near International Prep Academy, when more than one suspect walked up and opened fire, according to the news release from the Champaign Police Department.

Some who were close to him said time has been standing still since that day.

Amayla Manns remembered McPhearson as her big brother. She told WCIA 3 they grew up together and even moved to Champaign around the same time.

“The longer it gets, the more it becomes reality, like he’s not here anymore. He’s not coming back,” she shared during an interview Tuesday at her home.

“He was the comedian of the crowd. He could make anybody laugh,” Manns said with a smile.

“He was an enjoyable person, he would kick it with everybody — well not everybody — but if you were around him, it was nothing but positive energy.”

McPhearson, or J.O. to those close to him, had plans for his future, according to Manns, plans that came crashing down in an instant with the pull of a trigger.

Police say the Sept. 30 shooting was targeted.

McPhearson’s relatives said he lived in an apartment next door to where it happened, and he was waiting for family to come to unlock the door. That’s when police said multiple masked suspects walked up and shot him.

“If you’re bold enough to kill somebody, you should be bold enough to let them see who you are so at least they can die in peace knowing who it was,” Manns said.

Since that day, a memorial has continued to grow in between McPhearson’s home and where he was killed.

“Time is just going so slow now. When my brother was here there was always something going on, I always had something to do because he was really one of the only people I hung out with. So I’m just in the house and there just is nothing to do anymore,” Manns added.

Police weren’t able to offer any updates on the case, only that it remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Champaign Police Dept. or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

The 17-year-old’s death prompted a news conference with city leaders. It was there, Champaign Unit 4 School District Superintendent Shelia Boozer first said the district was considering more permanent metal detectors in city schools.

Since then, the school board has picked a company to provide and install them, and Tuesday, we learned that contract will be voted on at the next meeting of the school board on Dec. 13.