CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two months after the Champaign School Board ratified its contract with the Champaign Federation of Teachers (CFT) union, the 80-page document was released to reporters Wednesday.

It took nearly a year of contentious negotiations to reach the agreement, avoiding a strike that had been looming for months. About a quarter of union members voted against the four-year contract.

Target 3 investigators have been pushing for a copy since it was voted into effect in April.

WATCH for the new details or READ the full document below: