Two men plead not guilty to all charges in connection to body found in a gas tanker in June

WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA)– Two men charged in connection to a body found in a gas tanker truck pleaded not guilty to all charges Thursday morning at the Iroquois County Court.

33-year-old Billy Roof and 37-year-old Ryan Morrow were arraigned on charges of unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle and unlawful concealment in the death of 29-year-old Garrett Meyer from Nashville, Illinois. Two truck drivers discovered the body at a gas transfer hub just outside of Buckley, Illinois on June 4, according to Iroquois County Coroner Bill Cheatum.

Unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle is a Class 2 Felony in Illinois. The minimum possible sentence is probation and the maximum, a seven-year sentence.

Concealment of death is a Class 4 Felony, punishable for up to three years in prison. That differs from concealment of homicidal death (a Class 3 Felony), according to Iroquois County State’s Attorney Jim Devine, because Roof and Morrow are not accused of any responsibility in Meyer’s death.

There has been no evidence of foul play in the 29-year-old’s death which was ruled an overdose in August.

Roof faces another Class 4 Felony: Use of account number or code with intent to defraud. Devine said Roof charged $345 to Meyer’s credit card, falsely claiming the victim called him for a tow. The state’s attorney said Roof doesn’t own a tow truck.

Roof and Morrow remain in custody Thursday. The judge denied requests to reduce their bonds, both set at $50,000.

Pre-trial hearings are set for November.