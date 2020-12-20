Two men killed in Danville Fire

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)–Two brothers died after they were trapped in a house fire.

The next-door neighbor saw fire coming out of the windows on Thursday night, and called firefighters to 419 N Bowman Ave. Firefighters are still investigating the cause of the fire, but they do know it started in a living room area near the back of the house.

Firefighters were called to the house on Dec. 17th at 5:23 p.m. The two brothers, Edward and Martez Wilson, were visiting their mother there. The men were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Wilsons were said to be well-known in Danville as people who looked out for others and constantly checked in with friends and family to see how they’re doing. Both neighbors and friends alike said the situation was especially tragic with Christmas less than a week away.

“I really think it’s very sad,” Latanya Gunn, a neighbor living two doors down said. “This 2020 pandemic has been horrible. So many lives have been lost, it’s just very sad.”



A friend of Edward’s, Kimberly Watson said she remembers seeing him right before he passed.

“I just talked to him the day before. It takes a special person to check up on other people,” she said. “His brother worked at Vermilion Valley Produce so he delivered here and a lot of places in town so he was well known as well. It’s a very tragic loss for the town.”

Firefighters said the house was destroyed. Edward was 45, and Martez was 41.

Their mother works at Accolade Health Care Center in Danville. Her co-workers are collecting donations for her that can be dropped off at the center. There is also a fundraiser to help the family cover some of it’s expenses, if you’d like to donate you can do so here.