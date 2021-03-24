Two men jailed by Taylorville Police after meth-dealing bust

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police arrested two men Monday on methamphetamine and weapons charges after neighbors reported suspicious activity near a house in Taylorville.

The Talyorville Police Department says it began investigating a home near West Rich and South Powers streets after people told officers traffic was coming and leaving the area.

TPD says that was an issue that needed be be addressed and it began investigating. Police then got a search warrant Monday and carried it out late that evening, a press release says.

Officers say they arrested 38-year-old Joshua M. DeClerck on charges of armed violence, possession of meth with intent to deliver, and possession of a firearm by a felon. The release adds DeClerck was also on parole.

Nathan Domonousky, 42, was also taken into custody, police say. The release says he is charged with possession of a stolen firearm and possession of meth with intent to deliver.

TPD says several grams of meth were found, in addition to scales, bags, cash, and other items used to deal drugs.

Police are continuing to investigate. TPD says there may also be additional arrests.