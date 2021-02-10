Two men arrested after car thefts, burglaries

CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Chatham Police say two men have been charged after detectives were able to identify them in a car theft investigation.

The Chatham Police Department had previously released photos of two persons they said were involved in a string of car thefts and burglaries. It happened on Dec. 13 and 14.

“Thanks to your tips, we were quickly able to positively identify both,” the police department says.

Investigators say they have charged 24-year old Moses Johnson and 30-year old Christopher Huggins with possession of a stolen car. Both men are from Springfield, they say.

“As always, please be reminded that all subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.”