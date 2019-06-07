Two leaders leaving Carle hospital

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) -- Carle and Health Alliance announced this week the resignations of two leaders.

A Carle spokesperson says, Stephanie Beever and John Snyder announced their resignation.

A statement released by Carle says, "Beever was a chief strategy officer who held various roles during her tenure. She was instrumental in various strategic endeavors including the creation of the Rural Alliance for Exceptional Care, and establishing partnerships with regional health systems such as Hoopeston Regional Health Center and Richland Memorial Hospital."

They also say, "John Snyder, Carle chief operating officer and Health Alliance chief executive officer, has served in a variety of leadership positions during his time with the organization. His leadership influenced many aspects of the health system's operations including the integration between Carle Clinic Association and Carle Foundation and chartering a course for an integrated model of care delivery."​​​​​​​

Out of respect for any individuals' privacy, Carle doesn't provide details when someone leaves the organization.