Two inmates test positive for COVID-19

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two inmates have tested positive for coronavirus in Coles County.

The full release is below:

The Coles County Sheriff’s Office is announcing that 2 inmates have tested

positive for COVID-19 in the past 48 hours. The positive tests were discovered

after both inmates were tested during screening procedures for appointments

outside the facility. Both inmates have been isolated and have only displayed mild

symptoms.

The Coles County Correctional staff has and will continue to work diligently to

minimize our exposer to COVID-19. The staff will continue to work to minimize

the impact and focus on the safety of the inmates and employees.

We have been in contact with state and local health officials for assistance with

additional mitigation procedures. Those procedures include offering testing to all

inmates and staff. All inmates will be continuously monitored by our employees

and medical staff.

Our employees are committed to taking every precaution recommended by health

officials to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the Coles County Jail. The health

and safety of our staff and inmates has always been and will continue to be our top

priority.

Coles County Sheriff’s Office