Two inmates test positive for COVID-19

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two inmates have tested positive for coronavirus in Coles County.
The full release is below:
The Coles County Sheriff’s Office is announcing that 2 inmates have tested
positive for COVID-19 in the past 48 hours. The positive tests were discovered
after both inmates were tested during screening procedures for appointments
outside the facility. Both inmates have been isolated and have only displayed mild
symptoms.
The Coles County Correctional staff has and will continue to work diligently to
minimize our exposer to COVID-19. The staff will continue to work to minimize
the impact and focus on the safety of the inmates and employees.
We have been in contact with state and local health officials for assistance with
additional mitigation procedures. Those procedures include offering testing to all
inmates and staff. All inmates will be continuously monitored by our employees
and medical staff.
Our employees are committed to taking every precaution recommended by healthColes County Sheriff’s Office
officials to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the Coles County Jail. The health
and safety of our staff and inmates has always been and will continue to be our top
priority.