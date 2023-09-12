EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Two inmates at the Effingham County Jail were hurt on Tuesday after a fire broke out in a jail cell.

Effingham Fire officials said the fire started in a mattress just before 10 a.m. By the time firefighters arrived, a deputy advised them that the fire had been confined to the mattress and extinguished, but there was smoke on the first floor of the jail. Firefighters remained on the scene for the next hour to ventilate the building.

Two inmates were checked by Rural Med EMS, but officials did not indicate they needed to be taken to the hospital. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Effingham Fire Department received assistance from Effingham City Dispatch, Effingham Police Department, Rural Med EMS, Teutopolis Fire Protection District and the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office.