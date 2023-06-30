OAKWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) – As storms rolled through the area, scouts at Camp Drake in Vermilion County took shelter ahead of the storm, something they plan for and even execute routinely.

But Thursday’s storms were no match for the camp. With winds over 80 mph reported in the area, the storm downed trees and powerlines across the county.

Camp Drake Director Jared White told WCIA that the two injuries were minor and occurred after a tree fell on top of a building that scouts and staff were sheltering in during the storm. The two injuries were to camp staffers, and they were taken to a local hospital by ambulance as a precautionary measure. They have since been released.

The building sheltering the staff was a brand new shower house set to open for the first time on Saturday. Over 200 scouts and staff were huddled inside riding out the storm.

“The new shower house saved lives,” said White. “If it wasn’t for the shower house protecting everyone at the camp it could have been a different story.”

Damage to Camp Drake is extensive with trees down on multiple buildings. A bridge on the campgrounds was destroyed, and another was twisted by the wind.

After the storm, the camp was evacuated and all campers were sent home. The camp hopes to reopen in time for Cub Scout Week starting next Wednesday.