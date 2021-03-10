Two hurt, six vehicles damaged after semi-truck crashes into stopped traffic

GREENUP, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police say four Freightliner semi-trucks, a Volvo, and a pickup truck collided into each other Tuesday afternoon on I-70.

Troopers say it happened around 4:40 p.m. in Greenup, Cumberland County.

Police say a 23-year-old Guramritpal Singh, of Ontario, Canada, was driving a blue 2016 Freighliner east on I-70.

They add traffic was stopped because of a crash down the road. Troopers say Singh rear-ended another Freightliner, and the force caused a chain-reaction of four more collisions with the vehicle ahead of them.

The 23-year-old truck driver was airlifted to a region hospital to be treated for serious injures, police say.

Charantjit Sandhu, 42, — who is also from Ontario — was the first truck to be rear-ended, says the release. He was taken to a hospital by ambulance for treatment.

Sandhu is expected to survive, police say.

The drivers of a Chevrolet pick-up truck and three semi-trucks refused medical treatment at the scene.

Police say eastbound I-70 was closed for just over 13 hours after the crash.

Troopers say Singh was ticketed for failure to slow down to avoid a crash.