SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police are investigating a late night shooting.

It happened just before midnight Sunday near Seven Pines Road.

Investigators say two female victims were each shot in their leg. Police say they were able to make it to a hospital, and they are expected to survive.

Detectives say there is no suspect information available.

Springfield Police continue to investigate this shooting. They ask anyone with additional information to contact them at 217-788-8311.